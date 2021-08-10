Cancel
Microsoft Research MEB AI for Bing is One of the Most Complex Models Ever

By Luke Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Research is testing a neural network machine learning model that helps to improve Bing search results. In recent years, Microsoft has controversially become close to OpenAI and has been using the GPT-3 model through an exclusive license. This includes for the Power FX AI solution that launched back in May.

