AI-assisted endoscopy reduces gastric neoplasm miss rate

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of Science and Technology of China, and other centers explores circular RNA (circRNA) roles in gastric cancer. Based on RNA sequencing profiles for five gastric cancers and five normal matched samples from nearby sites, the researchers narrowed in on a circRNA known as CircURI1 that is formed through back-splicing of coding sequences for the URI1 gene and had enhanced expression in the gastric cancer samples. With a series of follow-up experiments, they saw signs that CircURI1 may help curb gastric cancer cell migration, invasiveness, and metastasis via alternative splicing effects stemming from its interactions with the heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein M (hnRNPM). "CircURI1 inhibited [gastric cancer] metastasis by sequestering hnRNPM protein to modulate alternative splicing of a small subset of genes involved in cell motility, intimating a potential self-preservation mechanism against tumor metastasis," the authors report.