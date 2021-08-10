Cancel
AI-assisted endoscopy reduces gastric neoplasm miss rate

By Kate Burba
healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence-assisted upper gastrointestinal endoscopy reduced the miss rate for gastric neoplasms, according to research published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “Achieving a low miss rate and a low biopsy rate at the same time seems to be an unrealistic goal in traditional endoscopy. ... AI has shown its potential...

www.healio.com

Healthbeckersspine.com

AI, augmented reality assist surgeons perform 14-level spinal fusion

Ehsan Jazini, MD, and Christopher Good, MD, used patient-specific spinal rods and an artificial intelligence-derived preoperative surgical plan to operate on a 17-year-old scoliosis patient in Virginia. The July 26 procedure at Reston Hospital Center fused 14 levels of the patient's spine, which had a 60-degree curvature that showed no...
CancerGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Gastric Cancer CircRNA, TNBC Drivers, Immune Cell Atlas

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of Science and Technology of China, and other centers explores circular RNA (circRNA) roles in gastric cancer. Based on RNA sequencing profiles for five gastric cancers and five normal matched samples from nearby sites, the researchers narrowed in on a circRNA known as CircURI1 that is formed through back-splicing of coding sequences for the URI1 gene and had enhanced expression in the gastric cancer samples. With a series of follow-up experiments, they saw signs that CircURI1 may help curb gastric cancer cell migration, invasiveness, and metastasis via alternative splicing effects stemming from its interactions with the heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein M (hnRNPM). "CircURI1 inhibited [gastric cancer] metastasis by sequestering hnRNPM protein to modulate alternative splicing of a small subset of genes involved in cell motility, intimating a potential self-preservation mechanism against tumor metastasis," the authors report.
Kidshealio.com

Quality of life remains stable for children with intermittent exotropia

The health-related quality of life in children with intermittent exotropia remained stable over 3 years, while their parents’ improved, according to study result published in the Journal of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. Jonathan M. Holmes, BM, BCh, and colleagues used observations from a previously reported randomized...
Cancerhealio.com

Remission by ’whatever means’: The role of CAR-T, HSCT for younger patients with ALL

Clinicians who treat blood cancers often disagree whether chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies are a potential replacement for hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Initial investigations into the use of CAR T cells led to divergent strategies. Some trials explored their use as a replacement for HSCT, whereas others evaluated them as a bridging strategy.
Healthhealio.com

Future of neuroprotection and automated direct SLT lead recent glaucoma news

Presentations from the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery meeting led recent glaucoma coverage on Healio/OSN. Read these articles and more below. Finding treatment options for glaucoma beyond IOP lowering may be the future course toward preventing blindness in glaucoma. Read more. Automated direct SLT demonstrates safety, efficacy in...
Businesshealio.com

Tranexamic acid in TJA reduced complications in patients with preoperative coagulopathy

According to published results, tranexamic acid administration reduced intraoperative blood loss and decreased the risk of 90-day complications for patients with preoperative coagulopathy who underwent total hip or knee arthroplasty. Graham S. Goh, MD, and colleagues from Rothman Orthopaedic Institute at Thomas Jefferson University retrospectively reviewed perioperative outcomes of 975...
Public Healthhealio.com

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine safe, efficacious in adolescents

Phase 2/3 data now published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was safe and generated strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in adolescents, with an immune response similar to that of young adults. Moderna previously publicized the data in May and used them in its...
Scienceonclive.com

Dr. Danilov on the Efficacy of the Combination Zandelisib and Zanubrutinib in R/R B-Cell Malignancies

Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, discusses the efficacy seen in the ongoing phase 1b study examining the combination of zandelisib and zanubrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation,...
Public Healthhealio.com

UK study offers insight on COVID-19 vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis

Low platelet count and intracranial hemorrhage appeared associated with increased risk for death among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis, according to study results. The findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggest the identification of prognostic markers could help guide effective management of these...
Healthhealio.com

Atrium mapping algorithms for atrial ablation receive FDA clearance, CE mark

Acutus Medical announced that its suite of new algorithms for the mapping and ablation of complex atrial arrhythmias received FDA clearance and CE mark approval. According to a company press release, the new suite (AcQMap 8) consists of two mapping algorithms (AcQTrack and SlowZone Locator) that are incorporated into the company’s foundational imaging and mapping system (AcQMap 3D).
Canceronclive.com

Frontline Therapy for Metastatic PD-L1–, HER2+ Gastric Cancer

Gastric cancer specialists emphasize the importance of communication and education when selecting first-line treatment for patients with PD-L1-negative, HER2-positive disease. Daniel Catenacci, MD: We’ve talked a lot about HER2 positive, CPS [combined positive score] PD-L1 positive, and now we’re alluding to other markers. What is the standard of care for HER2 negative for those who believe in PD-L1 low negative tumor? What are we currently recommending? What do you do in that situation for these patients?
TheStreet

UV Index Today Is Helping To Reduce Skin Cancer Rates With Web Technology

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week UV Index Today launched their free UV forecasting service that helps people track ultraviolet radiation output from the sun. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the primary source of skin cancer in the United States. They want to help reduce skin cancer rates by providing UV index forecasts on their easy-to-use website. The UV index is an international standard used to measure the strength of ultraviolet radiation output from the sun.
Sciencehealio.com

Study will assess COVID-19 booster dose in kidney transplant recipients

A phase 2 trial sponsored and funded by the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will assess the antibody response of a third dose of COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine in kidney transplant recipients. Like with other immunizations, there is evidence that patients who have undergone a transplant do...

