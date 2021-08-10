Job alert: These jobs are open in Caribou

(CARIBOU, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Caribou.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Caribou:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Limestone, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,151 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Madawaska, ME

💰 $2,151 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Madawaska, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Children's Services Coordinator/BHP Dual Role

🏛️ MAS Community Health

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Community Health is seeking a Children' s Services Coordinator/Behavioral Health Professional (Dual Role) for our Section 28 services in Aroostook County, ME! Job Responsibilities Include

5. Easton Process Sanitation Worker 7pm-7am

🏛️ mccainfood

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Easton Process Sanitation Worker 7pm-7am Position Type: Regular - Full-Time Requisition ID: 9730 Position Title: Process Sanitation Worker Schedule: 7:00pm - 7:00am Salary: $16.75 per ...

6. Automotive Technician

🏛️ T A Service Center

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose and ...

7. Northern Light AR Gould Hospital - Radiation Oncology

🏛️ Northern Light Health

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northern Light Health AR Gould Hospital is seeking an EXPERIENCED BC/BE radiation oncologist to join our Cancer Clinic team. Our practice boasts a variety of treatment options, has a state-of-the-art ...

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Caribou, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Limestone, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Limestone, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...