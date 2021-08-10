Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Job alert: These jobs are open in Caribou

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 4 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Caribou.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Caribou:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bNRAOLy00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Limestone, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,151 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Madawaska, ME

💰 $2,151 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Madawaska, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Children's Services Coordinator/BHP Dual Role

🏛️ MAS Community Health

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Community Health is seeking a Children' s Services Coordinator/Behavioral Health Professional (Dual Role) for our Section 28 services in Aroostook County, ME! Job Responsibilities Include

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Easton Process Sanitation Worker 7pm-7am

🏛️ mccainfood

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Easton Process Sanitation Worker 7pm-7am Position Type: Regular - Full-Time Requisition ID: 9730 Position Title: Process Sanitation Worker Schedule: 7:00pm - 7:00am Salary: $16.75 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Automotive Technician

🏛️ T A Service Center

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Northern Light AR Gould Hospital - Radiation Oncology

🏛️ Northern Light Health

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northern Light Health AR Gould Hospital is seeking an EXPERIENCED BC/BE radiation oncologist to join our Cancer Clinic team. Our practice boasts a variety of treatment options, has a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Caribou, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Limestone, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Limestone, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
24
Followers
203
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
City
Madawaska, ME
State
Maine State
City
Limestone, ME
City
Presque Isle, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Full Time Job#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Onestaff Medical#Dashers#Children S Services#Ar Gould Hospital#Cancer Clinic#Med Travelers Caribou#Medical Lab Technician#Allied Health#Otr#Home Time#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy