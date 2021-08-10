Work remotely in Gary — these positions are open now

(Gary, WV) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Tazewell, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Welch, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Verifications Specialist - Work from Home - VA, WV, MD

🏛️ Lowers Risk Group

📍 Bluefield, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a remote, full-time, work from home position MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO WORK FROM HOME These positions are eligible for a retention bonus of $ 200.00 payable after 90 days of employment and an ...