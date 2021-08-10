Work remotely in Grantsboro — these positions are open now

(Grantsboro, NC) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Customer Service Representative - Claims Processor - Work from Home

🏛️ Teleperformance

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Why You'll Choose Us Teleperformance is a strategic partner to the world's leading companies, bringing solutions and enhancing customer experience during each interaction. We are the ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Work From Home / Sales Job

🏛️ The Shipley Agency

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are looking for a job that is meaningful and you need to work from home, this opportunity is perfect for you. Our agents love working with families who have asked about our mortgage protection ...