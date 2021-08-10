Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Holdrege

(HOLDREGE, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Holdrege.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Holdrege:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Stodola Agency

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our growing company is currently searching for a highly-enthusiastic, motivated professional , to join our team. If you're a talented and sales-minded professional with a passion for helping people ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,677 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $2,677 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Kearney, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

4. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Program Manager

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Program Manager - Nutrition Program and Location: Head Start - Kearney, NE Position Summary: The Program Manager serves as a role model for all the staff, children, and parents. They ...

6. Miembro del equipo de cajeros

🏛️ Pilot Flying J

📍 Elm Creek, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Descripción de la empresa Pilot Flying J es la décima empresa privada más grande de América del Norte; tiene un equipo de más de 28 000 personas. Como la red de centros de viajes líder en la ...

7. Custodian

🏛️ ELWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOL

📍 Elwood, NE

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HELP WANTED Full Time Position Elwood Public School is accepting applications for a custodian. Wage will be $13.25 per hour. This position includes single health insurance (Blue Cross/Blue Shield ...

8. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Holdrege, NE

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

9. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Holdrege, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

10. Outside Sales Manager

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and growing in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. We are looking for a growth mindset, driven, passionate, and long term career minded individuals who want to get paid what they ...