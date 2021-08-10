Cancel
Preston, MN

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Preston

 4 days ago

(Preston, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Preston are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Psychologist/Social Worker-STUDENT LOAN REPAYMENT or SIGNING BONUS!!!

🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Talk Therapy Opportunities Available Now!!! Student Loan Repayment Options Available for Part-Time & Full-Time opportunities... Must have Minnesota Clinical Psychologist or Social Work license ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eyota, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Caregiver - No CNA Required!

🏛️ Anthem Memory Care

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are a brand new community looking for all shifts/schedules to be filled; Part-time and Full-time hours available!!!: Pay may vary depending on care giving experience and med passing experience ...

4. Valet Attendant - Mayo Clinic - $15 Per Hour - $250 Sign-On!

🏛️ Towne Park

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Driven To Serve® and Ready to Succeed! Working with Towne Park offers a variety of employment opportunities for your unique career plan! Whether you're a part-timer, careerist or adventurer, Towne ...

ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

