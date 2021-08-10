Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Connellsville, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Connellsville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative - Full Time and Part Time

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Full Time and Part Time We're hiring and are looking to connect with you to help us deliver exceptional customer service experiences as Customer Service ...

2. Clerical Part Time

🏛️ Commercial Employees Inc.

📍 East Mckeesport, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Enrollment Specialist- Clerical Part Time opportunity North Versailles, PA $12 per hour to start room for growth and advancement Flexible daytime hours! Enrollment Specialist job duties: * View and ...

3. Non CDL Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Venetia, PA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-TimeNon CDL Drivers inVenetia, PA At First Student, our Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have genuine ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Connellsville, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Connellsville, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...