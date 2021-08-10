Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceburg, TN

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lawrenceburg

Posted by 
Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 4 days ago

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lawrenceburg.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lawrenceburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNRAAzo00

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,706 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $2,706 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Columbia, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Patrice & Associates - SEVEC

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant General Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Supervise and coordinate all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. AutoCAD Drafter (in TN)

🏛️ Mfg Services

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill a full time AutoCAD drafter / detailer position with a manufacturer located in the north Nashville, TN area. Salary Range: $40k to $60k per year salaried without OT pay

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Mini Excavator Operator - $20-23/Hour

🏛️ PeopleReady Skilled Trades Division

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING NOW!! Heavy Equipment Operators in the Lawrenceburg and Loretto , TN area We are looking for individuals with experience operating mini excavators to lay fiber optic cables. Note - Pay Rate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Lab Technician

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lab Technician Needed ASAP for a temp to Full time opportunity : NOWLEDGE & SKILLS REQUIRED: · Basic computer skills with MS Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint) · Basic mechanical skills to run ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Industrial Electrician

🏛️ Richland Industries, LLC

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Should You Work for Richland Industries? We are growing! We are an essential business! We had no layoffs in 2020! We implemented new benefits in 2021! We have a referral bonus - earn $200 after ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Delivery Associate

🏛️ Aarons

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $30,966 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Aaron's - an industry leader in the sales and lease-to-own retail industry known for quality brand names and superior customer service. We provide our team members the opportunity to reach ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,000-$1,300/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Bestway Express

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers $1,000-$1,300 Weekly Average - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Excellent Benefits For 40 years, Bestway Express has operated as a family owned and operated company. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
211
Followers
340
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loretto, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Llc Lawrenceburg#Life Insurance#Autocad Drafter#Mfg Services Columbia#Nowledge Skills#Ms Office#Powerpoint#Bestway Express Columbia#Cdl A Company Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy