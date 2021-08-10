Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lawrenceburg

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lawrenceburg.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lawrenceburg:

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,706 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $2,706 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Columbia, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Patrice & Associates - SEVEC

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant General Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Supervise and coordinate all ...

5. AutoCAD Drafter (in TN)

🏛️ Mfg Services

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill a full time AutoCAD drafter / detailer position with a manufacturer located in the north Nashville, TN area. Salary Range: $40k to $60k per year salaried without OT pay

6. Mini Excavator Operator - $20-23/Hour

🏛️ PeopleReady Skilled Trades Division

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING NOW!! Heavy Equipment Operators in the Lawrenceburg and Loretto , TN area We are looking for individuals with experience operating mini excavators to lay fiber optic cables. Note - Pay Rate ...

7. Lab Technician

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lab Technician Needed ASAP for a temp to Full time opportunity : NOWLEDGE & SKILLS REQUIRED: · Basic computer skills with MS Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint) · Basic mechanical skills to run ...

8. Industrial Electrician

🏛️ Richland Industries, LLC

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Should You Work for Richland Industries? We are growing! We are an essential business! We had no layoffs in 2020! We implemented new benefits in 2021! We have a referral bonus - earn $200 after ...

9. Delivery Associate

🏛️ Aarons

📍 Lawrenceburg, TN

💰 $30,966 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Aaron's - an industry leader in the sales and lease-to-own retail industry known for quality brand names and superior customer service. We provide our team members the opportunity to reach ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,000-$1,300/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Bestway Express

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers $1,000-$1,300 Weekly Average - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Excellent Benefits For 40 years, Bestway Express has operated as a family owned and operated company. This ...