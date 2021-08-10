Cancel
Mccall, ID

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Mccall

Mccall News Watch
 4 days ago

(MCCALL, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mccall.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mccall:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRA4mh00

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2214 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Fork, ID

💰 $2,214 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in McCall, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2214 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Mccall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Cooks

🏛️ PILGRIM COVE - MCCALL, ID

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Cook Needed Pilgrim Cove Camp - McCall, ID Work and play on the shores of Pilgrim Lake from August 15 to mid-October. $20/hour plus lodging as well as meals when camp is in session

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,214 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,214 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Mccall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily + Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Idaho

📍 Cascade, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year - Up to $15k Sign-On Bonus Get Home Daily - Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Mccall, ID
ABOUT

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Mccall, ID
Comments / 0

