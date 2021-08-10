Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
 4 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ocean View.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ocean View:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Ocean View, DE

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Sales-Work From Home- NO COLD CALLS, $2,500-5,000/week

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Ocean City, MD

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GOOD OPPORTUNITIES ARE HARD TO FIND.....YOU'VE JUST FOUND ONE! ** SEND RESUME ** * Seeking positive self-starters who are motivated and can follow a proven system for success * Mortgage protection ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $2621.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lewes, DE

💰 $2,621 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lewes, DE. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 09/12/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2621.4 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Georgetown, DE

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Georgetown, Delaware. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. MARYLAND SHA Position - Helpdesk Specialist - Salisbury, MD

🏛️ Acquisition Workforce, Inc.

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Helpdesk Specialist (Senior) Primary Responsibilities for Helpdesk Specialist (Senior) The contractor shall, in cooperation with other MDOT end-user technicians, work with MDOT staff and IT liaisons

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Packaging Operator

🏛️ On-Board Companies

📍 Millsboro, DE

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Packaging Operator - Millsboro, DE *6-month contract position with additional opportunity contingent upon performance and continued business need* Pay Rate: $20.50 per hour Responsibilities: As a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring Remote Sales

🏛️ Harrison Financial

📍 Selbyville, DE

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are excited to be hiring a few more ONE-SHOT CLOSERS to our team. This position is for those who thrive in an uncapped earning environment and understand the value of leading from the front. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Representative Biz Dev

🏛️ Vested Business Brokers

📍 Cape May, NJ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become an Independent Business Broker and take control of your own career . If you are money-driven and self motivated, Vested is looking for you. Become a member of our sales team. Unlimited earning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,621 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lewes, DE

💰 $2,621 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Lewes, Delaware. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Millville, DE

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ocean View, DE
