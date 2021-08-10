Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fergus Falls

 4 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fergus Falls.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fergus Falls:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Pediatrics OR - Operating Room - $2,074 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $2,074 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Pediatrics OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Pediatrics ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Office Coordinator

🏛️ Northern Plains Insurance & Financial

📍 Perham, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Northern Plains Insurance & Financial , we believe that all the pieces matter. One lost dollar is too many. We work with our clients to make sure nothing goes to waste in their retirement income ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Greenhouse Technician _ Sabin, MN

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Barnesville, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greenhouse Technician / Sabin, MN Kelly Services is currently seeking Greenhouse Technician for one of our top clients in Sabin, MN. Duration: 12 months Pay: $20 - $30/hr depending on experience Work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Pelican Rapids, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Fergus Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Fergus Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

