No experience necessary — Kingman companies hiring now
(Kingman, AZ) These companies are hiring Kingman residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Kingman, AZ
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Kingman, AZ
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
4. Entry Level Management
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Kingman, AZ
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Kingman, AZ
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Kingman, AZ
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
7. Accounting Clerk
🏛️ Pitzer's One Hour Air Conditioning
📍 Kingman, AZ
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you an Energetic, Positive Attitude, and "I've got your back" kind of person? Our company is currently seeking an Accounting Clerk to join our team! You will be responsible for data entry ...
8. Bather / Groomer Trainee
🏛️ PetSmart
📍 Kingman, AZ
💰 $6,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...
