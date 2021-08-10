Cancel
Saginaw, MI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Saginaw

Posted by 
Saginaw Dispatch
 4 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) Companies in Saginaw are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Saginaw:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bNR9pjz00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $4,125 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $4,125 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Saginaw, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A Lease Purcahse - $0 Down-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Bridgeport, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Material Data Expert

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Freeland, MI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly is happy to exclusively present a long-term contract opportunity in a full-time role as a Material Data Expert onsite at Dow Chemical in Midland, MI ! The Details: * $22.00-$25.00/ hr. payrate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Marketing Coordinator

🏛️ United Bay Community Credit Union

📍 Bay City, MI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Bay Community Credit Union is a mid-size Credit Union located in the State of Michigan. We are looking for a team member to support our existing Marketing department and help develop and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Supervisor - Call Center

🏛️ Communication Center

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organizing and directing daily activities relating to the call center's operation. Manage, train and guide agents to execute their tasks. Includes monitoring agents, analyzing reports, prepare and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Accounts Payable Clerk

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Bay City, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Accounts Payable Clerk Pay: $18-$20.00 per hour. Pay is based off experience! Hours: Monday through Friday- Day shift. **Must be willing to work onsite!** Must Haves: * 2+ years working in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Freeland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Saginaw, MI
ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

