Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Alexander City require no experience

(Alexander City, AL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Alexander City companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Alexander City, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Sylacauga, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Alexander City, AL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Sylacauga, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

5. Plumbing Apprentice

🏛️ A & M Plumbing

📍 Alexander City, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A & M Plumbing of Alexander City, AL and Lake Martin areas is seeking a full-time Plumbing Apprentice. Our entry-level plumbing technicians assist our experienced residential plumbers while learning ...

6. Correctional Officer Trainee - HIRING STATEWIDE

🏛️ Alabama Department of Corrections

📍 Sylacauga, AL

💰 $45,532 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Trainee (COT) The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is currently hiring Correctional Officer Trainees (COT) to join our rapidly growing team. We are looking for candidates ...