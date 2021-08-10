Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Alexander City require no experience
(Alexander City, AL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Alexander City companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Alexander City, AL
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15
📍 Sylacauga, AL
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Alexander City, AL
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Sylacauga, AL
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
5. Plumbing Apprentice
🏛️ A & M Plumbing
📍 Alexander City, AL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
A & M Plumbing of Alexander City, AL and Lake Martin areas is seeking a full-time Plumbing Apprentice. Our entry-level plumbing technicians assist our experienced residential plumbers while learning ...
6. Correctional Officer Trainee - HIRING STATEWIDE
🏛️ Alabama Department of Corrections
📍 Sylacauga, AL
💰 $45,532 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Correctional Officer Trainee (COT) The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is currently hiring Correctional Officer Trainees (COT) to join our rapidly growing team. We are looking for candidates ...
Comments / 0