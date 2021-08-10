Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Alexander City require no experience

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Alexander City, AL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Alexander City companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNR9kZa00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Alexander City, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Sylacauga, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Alexander City, AL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Sylacauga, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Plumbing Apprentice

🏛️ A & M Plumbing

📍 Alexander City, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A & M Plumbing of Alexander City, AL and Lake Martin areas is seeking a full-time Plumbing Apprentice. Our entry-level plumbing technicians assist our experienced residential plumbers while learning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Correctional Officer Trainee - HIRING STATEWIDE

🏛️ Alabama Department of Corrections

📍 Sylacauga, AL

💰 $45,532 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Trainee (COT) The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is currently hiring Correctional Officer Trainees (COT) to join our rapidly growing team. We are looking for candidates ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
166
Followers
343
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylacauga, AL
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Life Insurance#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Teams Trainees#Tyson Otr Drivers#Otr#Cot#Adoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy