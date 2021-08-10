Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Texas Monthly BBQ Road Trip Should Come to Wichita Falls

By Stryker
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Come on down Texas Monthly, I know our local restaurants would show you guys a lot of love. So Texas Monthly usually shows Austin a lot of love with their BBQ Fest. This year, they're taking the show on the road to three different Texas cities. Tyler, Lubbock and Brownsville will all be showing off some of their local BBQ hot spots in October. Seems like a great way to show off some local restaurants and get some good food. The road trip starts in October and tickets are available now for those three cities.

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Restaurants
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Brownsville, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Tyler, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Monthly#Good Food#Food Drink#Bbq Fest#Italian#Mexican#Chinese#Wichita Falls Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
106.3 The Buzz

28 Teen Girls Have Gone Missing in Texas during Summer 2021

28 teen girls. 28 teen girls from in Texas aren't home as of this writing today, and to me, that's a major problem. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, these girls aren't just from our major cities. From Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, to Orange, Somerville and Athens their families need to know where they are.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Legend Eddie Hill Going Into Museum of North Texas History

Eddie Hill may not have been born in Wichita Falls, but he has called this place home for many years. The Museum of North Texas History will be honoring him this October. If you want to talk about someone who has the need for speed. That would be Eddie Hill. For decades he was not just winning drag races on land, but he also won on boat as well. He is the only person to concurrently hold speed records in both. He has raced in NINE different decades dating all the way back to the 1940's.
Texas StatePosted by
106.3 The Buzz

What Crazy Food Combinations Await Us This Year at the State Fair of Texas?

If you plan on going to the State Fair of Texas, show up hungry. They have plenty to offer and we have our first look at the 2021 Big Tex Choice Award nominees. I actually went to the State Fair of Texas for the first time back in 2019. It was a lot of fun, but missed out on so much stuff. Seriously, they have so much to do there and I now know why everyone says it is a must visit every year. Being a fat kid at heart, my favorite part was the food.
Austin, TXPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Petition Launched to Cancel ACL Music Fest

A group of Austin locals has started a change.org petition to cancel this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival. The move comes after Austin-Travis health officials revealed that only two ICU beds were available, according to CBS 4. COVID-19 cases in the Austin area and around the state have been rising dramatically over the last few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy