Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Syracuse.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Syracuse:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,700 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $3,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trinity Health FirstChoice is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Syracuse, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline ...

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

4. Fast Casual General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working late nights? Being bogged down with paperwork? We are seeking a Fast Casual General Manager to join our team for our new restaurant opening. Apply today! Fast Casual General ...

5. AT&T Sales Consultant

🏛️ Premier Technologies

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.premieruny.com Looking for a fun and challenging career and want to join a dynamic AT&T wireless company, where your ideas and talents truly matter? At AT&T Premier ...

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.90/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

7. Accounts Payable Specialist

🏛️ Kelly

📍 East Syracuse, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly has an urgent opportunity for am Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Representative for a leading Manufacturer in the Syracuse / Liverpool area. In this role, your main focus will be ...

8. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DBU2 East Syracuse, NY(Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBU2 - East Syracuse - 6834 Kirkville Rd, East Syracuse, NY, 13057 ...

9. Machine Support Associate / 55750

🏛️ CPS Recruitment

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Support Associate (55750) HOURS : 1st shift - Monday - Thursday (6am to 4:30pm) PAY RATE : $15.50/hr. plus $300 bonus after 60 days of employment! CPS Recruitment is partnering with an ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Syracuse, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...