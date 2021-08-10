Cancel
Winnemucca, NV

Ready for a change? These Winnemucca jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Winnemucca Daily
 4 days ago

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Winnemucca companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winnemucca:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNR9dOV00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Orthopedics - $3,150 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $3,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Orthopedics for a travel nursing job in Winnemucca, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Orthopedics * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Nurse Assistant - Patient Care Assistant

🏛️ Reliable Health Care Services

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Nurse Assistants/ Patient Care Assistant for our Family Support Worker / Family Support Specialist position in Winnemucca, NV * Rapid Start Date Available * $13.42 per hour * Full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. NV - Social Worker - Days - $35 - $50/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Humboldt General Hospital is seeking a Social Worker. Will mainly be working in Long Term Care (Nursing Home), but will also have opportunity to work in Outpatient side. We are a large Critical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. NV - Phlebotomist - $15 - $18/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Phlebotomist job requirementsWe're looking for important phlebotomist skills such as presence of mind, people skills and attention to detail. You should have a diploma in phlebotomy and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Winnemucca Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

