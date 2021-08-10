Hiring Now: These roles are open in Newberry

(NEWBERRY, SC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Newberry companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newberry:

1. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Newberry, SC

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2683.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, SC

💰 $2,683 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clinton, SC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Chapin, SC

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

4. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Newberry, SC

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

5. East Coast Dedicated | NC | Min $1500/wk

🏛️ Freightworks

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

East Coast Dedicated | NC | Min $1500/wk East Coast Dedicated | North Carolina-based * Home 2 nights per week * $1,500 minimum per week * 64.5 cents per mile out the door performance / tenure pay ...

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Newberry, SC

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Newberry, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ Qualfon

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Our Mission & Values Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company's mission is to help as many people as possible pursue their total vocation's as members of society by creating an ever-growing ...

8. Real Estate Agent

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary ONLY LICENSED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONSIDERED Our proprietary programs have revolutionized client acquisition and real estate agent compensation. Most real estate agents struggle to find ...

9. Part-Time Classroom Observer

🏛️ Headway Workforce Solutions

📍 Laurens, SC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Headway Workforce Solutions, on behalf of our client, is seeking Part-Time Classroom Observers to work on observing and evaluating the U.S. Department of Education sponsored study called the 21st ...

10. IT / Call Center Representatives

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Lexington, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is currently looking for IT Call Center representatives to support our client in Lexington, SC What's in it for you? · Hourly Pay Offer : $16 per hour · Regular Schedule: 8 hour shift ...