King Buffalo Announce Second Part of Album Trilogy

By Craig Campbell
theobelisk.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Buffalo recorded their next album, the second in the pandemic-era trilogy previously announced, in a cave. They don’t say which specific cave, but I know it was a cave, because I was there. I took notes that I’ve been sitting on posting for a couple months now. It was a nice cave. I helped them load in, hung around while various technical difficulties were sorted through and sat with headphones on by the control board while they recorded what will serve as the opener and title-track of the next record.

