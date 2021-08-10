Cancel
Hagerstown, IN

Ready for a change? These Hagerstown jobs are accepting applications

Hagerstown News Beat
 4 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Hagerstown.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hagerstown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bNR9Rkf00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Richmond, IN

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CL A Lease Purcahse - $0 Down-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Richmond, IN

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Orthopedics - $3,024 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Orthopedics for a travel nursing job in Muncie, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Orthopedics * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2012.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 New Castle, IN

💰 $2,012 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in New Castle, IN. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2012.8 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Sales Agents Needed. NO COLD CALLING or Experience Needed

🏛️ The Ziller Agency

📍 New Castle, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mortgage Protection is a fast-growing market and we are looking for a strong leader who is willing to put their heart and soul into their work. Are you a self-driven person who is willing to do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Controls Engineer

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Connersville, IN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Qualifications: * Bachelor's Degree in Engineering discipline * 3+ years' experience in manufacturing; preferably automotive industry * 2+ years' experience performing electrical schematic design ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Assistant Manager - Up to $17 / hr

🏛️ Penn Station

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penn Station East Coast Subs Voted #1 Sandwich Brand in America! We Work Hard and We Play Hard! * Everyone has a part in our success - we couldn't do it without YOU! * Benefits offered! * Lead the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Richmond, IN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Truck Drivers - $5,000 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Morristown Express

📍 Hagerstown, IN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CLASS A CDL TRUCK DRIVERMorristown Express hauls food grade liquids (soybean oil, corn syrup and chocolates) and has openings for Class A Drivers to run local freight.NOW OFFERING $5000 SIGN ON BONUS

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

