Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

1. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...