Portland, OR

No experience necessary — Portland companies hiring now

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago

(Portland, OR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Portland companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bNR97Qc00

1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DPD7 Fairview, OR (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DPD7 - Fairview - 3108 NE 230th Ave, ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative - Entry Level

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Beaverton, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Columbia Sportswear is hiring Seasonal Customer Service Reps to help their team during the busiest season at their new call center location right next to campus in Beaverton, OR! Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Milwaukie, OR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Thinking about starting a career in sales or looking to progress your current sales career? Do you want to work in a fast-paced, dynamic sales environment with real opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Appointment Setter - No experience required!

🏛️ Choice Media

📍 Vancouver, WA

💰 $200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Choice Media is currently seeking energetic, outgoing, and positive individuals who want to make a competitive wage in a fun & comfortable environment. You will be a part of a developing sales team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. New CDL Driver Training Program - Woodburn

🏛️ US Foods

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Our Community of Food People! To attract students from CDL certification schools or employees from within the company or MVO to enter into the CDL Trainee program. This is a trainee position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

