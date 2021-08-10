Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Decatur, TX) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

5. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Keller, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will provide ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote Life Agent Opportunity (License Required)

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Work from Home - Dispatcher / Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TTN Fleet Solutions

📍 Argyle, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home - Dispatcher / Customer Service Representative - Emergency Breakdown Services Train from home. Work from home. And enjoy the benefits of $15 or more per hour, plus incentives, and ...