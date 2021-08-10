Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Hiring now! Jobs in Manhattan with an immediate start

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago

(Manhattan, NY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Manhattan-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNR8qaV00

1. Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 New York, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate / Bike Riders - ZYO3 New York, NY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Location: ZYO3 - New York - 706-710 11th Ave, New York, NY Compensation: Starting pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 West New York, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Sunrise, Day, Evening, Weekend Location Hoboken, NJ Hourly pay rate: $15.00 or more Amazon ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Weehawken, NJ

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Edison, NJ Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.75, plus Up to $1,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Mahwah, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ LifeStation, Inc.

📍 Union, NJ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for experienced Customer Service Specialists at LifeStation. If you love people and thrive on helping others, then LifeStation is the place for you. Our dedicated customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 New York, NY

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Owner Operators & Drivers - Home Daily

🏛️ PortEx

📍 New York, NY

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call (855) 224-1477 Now - Immediate hires for CDL-A Owner Operators & Company Drivers for Intermodal work Drayage company from NY & NJ piers that service the NY, NJ & PA area with Local & Regional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 1

ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

