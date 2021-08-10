Cancel
Tranexamic acid in TJA reduced complications in patients with preoperative coagulopathy

By Max R. Wursta
healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to published results, tranexamic acid administration reduced intraoperative blood loss and decreased the risk of 90-day complications for patients with preoperative coagulopathy who underwent total hip or knee arthroplasty. Graham S. Goh, MD, and colleagues from Rothman Orthopaedic Institute at Thomas Jefferson University retrospectively reviewed perioperative outcomes of 975...

