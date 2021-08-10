Cancel
Longview, TX

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 4 days ago

(Longview, TX) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNR8ilv00

1. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

5. Remote - Customer Service Associate I - $1,000k Sign-on bonus - 9/13

🏛️ Mr. Cooper Group

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote - Customer Service Representative - Longview, TX For REMOTE candidates in Longview, TX only Who are we? We're here to keep the dream of home ownership alive. Oh, and while we're at it, our ...

6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

7. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote Life Agent Opportunity (License Required)

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Kilgore, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...

