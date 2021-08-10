Cancel
Belle Plaine, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine News Flash
 4 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Belle Plaine.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belle Plaine:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Norwood Young America, MN

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Chaska, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

3. Apply today for Driver Transportation Ilitch on Nebula Jobs

🏛️ Ilitch

📍 Shakopee, MN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver Transportation Ilitch - Ilitch Driver Transportation - IlitchJob DescriptionBuild a Bigger, Better, Bolder FutureImagine working for a company that measures its success based off the growth of ...

4. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ Maverick Drone Systems

📍 Savage, MN

💰 $56,950 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Since 2014 Maverick Drone Systems is changing the world by the way we see, inspect, navigate, analyze and survey critical infrastructure by activating and deploying all things ...

5. Assembler- 1st Shift- $18.10/hr and $500 Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ ABC Millwork

📍 Chanhassen, MN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign on Bonus! ABC Millwork is seeking skilled individuals for our Assembler position. We're a people first company that's passionate about continuous improvement. We take pride in the ...

6. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Milow Electric / Milow Advanced Media

📍 Long Lake, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant (Long Lake) compensation: $20.00 per hour - 40 hours per week - Life and Health Insurance - Paid Vacation employment type: full-time Milow Advanced Media , a growing Audio ...

7. Site Lead Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Bloomington, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Site Lead Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Lead Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will ...

8. Amazon Package Handler - Full Time

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Spring Park, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Maple Grove, MN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18 ...

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Norwood Young America, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 Belle Plaine, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

ABOUT

With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

