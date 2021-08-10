Hiring Now: These roles are open in Yerington

(YERINGTON, NV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Yerington.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yerington:

1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1802 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $1,802 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gardnerville, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

5. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. OTR CDL A Drivers To 28.00 Hour and Good Home Time

🏛️ Alpha Petroleum Transport, Inc. II

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL-A Drivers - $80K to $110K! Hourly Pay is $25 to $28-Good Home Time & Benefits! Celebrating 8 Years in Business! Please Call (844) 659-5025 or Apply On-line Below! A unique opportunity ...

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

8. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekendsCall Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...

9. Local Company Drivers - Home Daily

🏛️ Dependable Highway Express

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING LOCAL DRIVERS IN RENO - HOME DAILY! Line haul rates now $.62 to $.66 per mile, depending on experience! Call Us Today (833) 984-2716 Local Linehaul Division Benefits Night-shift drivers ...

10. Class A Home Every Other Day

🏛️ ITS Logistics LLC

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great opportunity for drivers in Sparks, NV. We have immediate openings for safe, dependable, full time, Class A CDL drivers. Come drive for ITS today and be a part of our family- not just another ...