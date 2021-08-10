Cancel
Ocular Toxicities, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, and Multiple Myeloma: The Importance of Coordinating Ophthalmologic and Oncologic Care

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past two decades have seen the development of numerous new targeted therapies for multiple myeloma (MM). Included among these are antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), which have shown significant promise in improving patient prognoses but are associated with unique adverse events (AEs). In particular, ADCs containing monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF) have been linked to increased incidence of corneal epithelial changes. With the FDA’s 2020 approval of belantamab mafodotin (the first ADC indicated for MM treatment)—and its accompanying risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS)—the issues of managing potential ocular toxicity and conducting routine ophthalmologic monitoring throughout the course of treatment become paramount.

