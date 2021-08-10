Cancel
San Tan Valley, AZ

These jobs are hiring in San Tan Valley — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
San Tan Valley Digest
 4 days ago

(San Tan Valley, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in San Tan Valley are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Part-Time Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Weather Masters Inc

📍 Tempe, AZ

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Administrative Assistant needed- for Non-Profit in Tempe Hours 12-5 or 1-6 Tuesday-Friday Summary: * The part-time Administrative Assistant to Clergy position requires a highly motivated ...

2. Recruiting Sourcer (Part-time/Remote/Gig)

🏛️ SQRL

📍 Scottsdale, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Recruiting Sourcer (aka Talent Scout) is an EXCELLENT opportunity to make side income! 100% commission only, remote work with many examples of Recruiting Sourcers making anywhere from $25-$125/hr ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Queen Creek, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Part Time Call Center Representative

🏛️ A/C Doctors, LLC

📍 Gilbert, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Representative Do you love helping people and thrive in a fast-paced work environment? Are you looking for a better career opportunity? If this sounds like you, apply today! Join our ...

San Tan Valley Digest

ABOUT

With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

