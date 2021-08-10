These Wiederkehr Village companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Wiederkehr Village, AR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wiederkehr Village companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Data Entry Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Lees Permit Service Inc.
📍 Van Buren, AR
💰 $28,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our mission is to create a first-class Data Entry Customer Service experience for all of our clients and we are seeking a Data Entry / Customer Service Representative who is passionate about helping ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Van Buren, AR
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Ozark, AR
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Clarksville, AR
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all AR
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Fort Smith, AR
💰 $1,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Ozark, AR
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
