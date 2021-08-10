These Wiederkehr Village companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Wiederkehr Village, AR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wiederkehr Village companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Data Entry Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Lees Permit Service Inc.

📍 Van Buren, AR

💰 $28,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our mission is to create a first-class Data Entry Customer Service experience for all of our clients and we are seeking a Data Entry / Customer Service Representative who is passionate about helping ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Van Buren, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Ozark, AR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Clarksville, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all AR

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Ozark, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year