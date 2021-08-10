Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wiederkehr Village, AR

These Wiederkehr Village companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 4 days ago

(Wiederkehr Village, AR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wiederkehr Village companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bNR8MY300

1. Data Entry Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Lees Permit Service Inc.

📍 Van Buren, AR

💰 $28,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our mission is to create a first-class Data Entry Customer Service experience for all of our clients and we are seeking a Data Entry / Customer Service Representative who is passionate about helping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Van Buren, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Ozark, AR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Clarksville, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all AR

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Ozark, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Wiederkehr Village, AR
16
Followers
185
Post
871
Views
ABOUT

With Wiederkehr Village News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, AR
City
Wiederkehr Village, AR
City
Clarksville, AR
City
Ozark, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Ar#Drivers Avg#Tyson Otr Drivers#Cdl#Otr#Transport#Crst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy