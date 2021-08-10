Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Glenwood Springs require no experience

(Glenwood Springs, CO) These companies are hiring Glenwood Springs residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. Customer Service Sales Representative - Basalt

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Basalt, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire the right individuals to join our outstanding Sales Teams at an entry level with the opportunity to grow. We are currently seeking a full time position in Basalt/El Jebel, CO

4. Customer Service Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Eagle, CO

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is growing! We are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding Customer Service Sales Team at an entry level with the opportunity to grow. We are currently seeking a ...

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering a $500 sign on bonus! You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which ...

6. Project Manager and Designer (Entry-Level)

🏛️ APi Group Corporation

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Western States Fire Protection (WSFP) and its subsidiaries are more than a company. We are a family of unique individuals committed to our purpose, our values, and each other. And we believe in ...