Work remotely in Minneapolis — these positions are open now

(Minneapolis, MN) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Physician Office Medical Sales Representative for Remote Patient Monitoring

🏛️ Health Wealth Safe, Inc.

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Wealth Safe, Inc. (HWS), a medical technology company, specializing in remote patient monitoring, based in Athens, GA.. HWS is now inviting ONLY medical sales representatives who currently ...

2. Outbound Sales Account Executive - Remote

🏛️ Harbor Compliance

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview Harbor Compliance is a fast-growing technology company that is reinventing how nonprofits and businesses manage critical areas of compliance. An Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology ...

3. Remote Sales Agent- Up To $2,500 New Hire Bonus!

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to progress your current sales career? Do you want to work in a fast-paced, dynamic sales environment with real opportunity for career growth and advancement? Do you thrive in a performance ...

4. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TargetCW

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr (Weekly pay + Benefits ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Our client is an established and leading ...

5. Inside Sales Associate - Remote

🏛️ Local Splash - Local SEO Company

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview Are you a hungry sales professional looking for warm leads to be provided for you? Are you looking for a career where you can grow? Does the thought of selling a product you believe ...

6. Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative (Remote Available)

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone ...

7. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TEEMA

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Disability Specialist/Healthcare Customer Service Representative Full/Time and Permanent job with Great benefits and forever remote! We send you equipment for use in this role. Bilingual in ...

8. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ ChaseSource, LP

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Customer Service | This Customer Service Associate provides assistance to incoming callers. Must live in the State of Illinois. Remote/Virtual (comfort of your own home) Work Tuesday - Friday ...

9. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

10. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...