Job alert: These jobs are open in Tower City

(TOWER CITY, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Tower City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tower City:

1. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

2. Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel)

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date1 month ago(7/2/2021 1:23 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32038 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-ND-West Fargo Job Locations US-ND ...

3. PT Office Associate - $15 Per Hour!

🏛️ Furniture Mart USA

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: Join our team as an Office Associate at our Furniture Mart store in West Fargo, ND! This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy multi-tasking with a variety of administrative duties and ...

4. Diesel Technician - Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota Diesel Technician

📍 Tower City, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success of a dynamic ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Valley City, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

7. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Tower City, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

9. Local Driver - $19.50 Per Hour!

🏛️ Amazon.com Services LLC

📍 Casselton, ND

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to drive commercial motor vehicles over the road, solve transportation mysteries, and help Amazon deliver world class service to our customers? As a Transportation Associate, you will ...

10. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...