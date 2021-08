Fall football is back as the White Buffalos look to improve after a tough season this past Spring. With a new football season right around the corner, the full schedule for the program at Madras High School has been released. The season will begin later this month on August 27, when MHS hosts a jamboree event that also features Culver High School, La Pine High School, and Sisters High School. According to the OSAA website, Madras will face off with La Pine and Sisters during the event.