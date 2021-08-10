Ready for a change? These Grangeville jobs are accepting applications

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Grangeville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grangeville:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

6. CDL Truck Driver Teams - Earn Up to 80 CPM + $30,000 Sign-On Split

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Teams

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Team Drivers Teams with Doubles Endorsement: NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT & Earn Up to 80 CPM OTR TEAMS EARN UP TO $200,000 A YEAR! Drive now with U.S. Xpress! Teams ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year

🏛️ Combined Transport - Refrigerated West

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blackwell Consolidation is now hiring CDL-A Company Drivers For Our Refrigerated Division Blackwell Consolidation is a subsidiary of Combined Transport Earn Up To $80K Annually - Flexible Home Time ...

8. CDL Truck Driver Mentor - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay

🏛️ C.R. England - Driver Mentor

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $152,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Driver Mentors Average Pay Between $73,060 and $115,397 Per Year Become a mentor and EARN MORE * Largest driver pay increase in C.R. England history announced Q2, 2021

9. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now - Average $62,000-$92,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Fleet

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...