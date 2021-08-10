Cancel
Challis, ID

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Challis

Challis Today
(CHALLIS, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Challis.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Challis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNR816300

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 May, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work as a senior/retiree, college student, or anyone who loves to interact with their community? LeafFilter Gutter Protection, a rapidly growing home improvement company is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver Mentor - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay

🏛️ C.R. England - Driver Mentor

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $152,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Driver Mentors Average Pay Between $73,060 and $115,397 Per Year Become a mentor and EARN MORE * Largest driver pay increase in C.R. England history announced Q2, 2021

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year

🏛️ Combined Transport - Refrigerated West

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blackwell Consolidation is now hiring CDL-A Company Drivers For Our Refrigerated Division Blackwell Consolidation is a subsidiary of Combined Transport Earn Up To $80K Annually - Flexible Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver Teams - Earn Up to 80 CPM + $30,000 Sign-On Split

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Teams

📍 Challis, ID

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Team Drivers Teams with Doubles Endorsement: NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT & Earn Up to 80 CPM OTR TEAMS EARN UP TO $200,000 A YEAR! Drive now with U.S. Xpress! Teams ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Challis, ID
ABOUT

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

