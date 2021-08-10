Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Paulding, MS) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

4. Online Video Game Design Summer Camp Leader (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Online Summer Camp Leader (Remote $20-40/hr)* **About the Online Summer Camp Leader OpportunityVarsity Tutors is looking for experts like you to teach engaging online summer camps. Camps are an ...

5. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...