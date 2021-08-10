Cancel
Alva, OK

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Alva

Posted by 
Alva Post
 4 days ago

(ALVA, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Alva.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alva:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bNR7qPS00

1. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Child Welfare Specialist This position is located in Alva, Oklahoma. Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse NITELINES USA, INC - Alva, OK

🏛️ Fly.jobs

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NiteLines USA, Inc. has an immediate need for RNs in the Alva, OK area. LOCATION: Charles E. "Bill" Johnson Correctional Center in Alva, OK PAY RATE: * $40.00/hr HOURS: * Day Shift : 6:00 am - 6:00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alva, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

