Buffalo, WY

Job alert: These jobs are open in Buffalo

Buffalo Voice
 4 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Buffalo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buffalo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bNR7pWj00

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,749 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $3,749 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Sheridan, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Jackson Electric Inc.

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position is for a working Journeyman electrician duties include: Wiring new and remodel commercial projects, Residential, and service work. Some control work and trouble shooting. Need to know how to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Machinist

🏛️ Craftco Metals Services, Inc.

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $22 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Machinist's to become an integral part of our team! We are a small, close-knit business currently employing approximately 30 people with work throughout Wyoming, Montana and Colorado

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Online Video Game Design Summer Camp Leader (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Online Summer Camp Leader (Remote $20-40/hr)* **About the Online Summer Camp Leader OpportunityVarsity Tutors is looking for experts like you to teach engaging online summer camps. Camps are an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3749 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $3,749 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sheridan, WY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3749 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Experienced Truck Driver - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

