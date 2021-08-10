These Cedar City companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Cedar City, UT) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Cedar City are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Pump Rig Operator

🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Pump Rig Operator. You will work on a variety of water well pump installation and replacement projects performing leadership tasks. These tasks ...

2. Class A Truck Drivers

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Cedar City, UT Call Michelle at (315) 352-3180 Or text " Cedar City ...

3. Restaurant Assistant Manager - 3069

🏛️ PRP

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IHOP's Largest Franchisee Has Immediate Manager Position Available! Our Store is located at: 980 West 200 North Cedar City, UT 84720 IHOP Management Experience Salary: our salary structure is highly ...

4. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 5861284 Location: 1243 South Sage Drive Up to $11.50 / HR Stop in for an in person interview from 2-4:30PM daily

5. Drill Rig Operator

🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Drill Rig Operator with experience in the air and mud rotary drilling procedures. You will work on a variety of water well drilling projects ...