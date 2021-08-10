Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

These Cedar City companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 4 days ago

(Cedar City, UT) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Cedar City are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bNR7n0V00

1. Pump Rig Operator

🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Pump Rig Operator. You will work on a variety of water well pump installation and replacement projects performing leadership tasks. These tasks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A Truck Drivers

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Cedar City, UT Call Michelle at (315) 352-3180 Or text " Cedar City ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Restaurant Assistant Manager - 3069

🏛️ PRP

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IHOP's Largest Franchisee Has Immediate Manager Position Available! Our Store is located at: 980 West 200 North Cedar City, UT 84720 IHOP Management Experience Salary: our salary structure is highly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 5861284 Location: 1243 South Sage Drive Up to $11.50 / HR Stop in for an in person interview from 2-4:30PM daily

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Drill Rig Operator

🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Drill Rig Operator with experience in the air and mud rotary drilling procedures. You will work on a variety of water well drilling projects ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
50
Followers
146
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Req#Franchisee#Ihop#Ut 84720#Restaurant Team#Cafe Rio Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy