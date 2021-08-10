Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Work remotely in Shreveport — these positions are open now

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Shreveport, LA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bNR7kMK00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Financial Services Customer Service Agent

🏛️ SykesHome

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Remote Financial Services Customer Service Agent Country: United States Job description: At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

