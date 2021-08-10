Cancel
Princeton, NJ

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Princeton require no experience

Posted by 
Princeton News Beat
 4 days ago

(Princeton, NJ) Looking to get your foot in the door in Princeton? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Langhorne, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. Team Member - $15/HR

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Princeton, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $15.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Levittown, PA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Trenton, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

Princeton, NJ
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

