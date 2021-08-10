Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Storm Lake

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Storm Lake.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Storm Lake:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bNR7YiU00

1. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $3,215 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Holstein, IA

💰 $3,215 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Rehabilitation for a travel nursing job in Holstein, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Rehabilitation * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Laborer Operator

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Control and adjust machine settings (e.g. speed) * Feed raw material or parts to semi-automated machines * Inspect parts with precision and measuring tools * Test operation of machines periodically

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-time Job Center Representative - Storm Lake

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a job where you can help others in your community? While most people only know us for our convenient donation centers and affordable thrift stores, we are so much more. By ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Direct Support Professional (DSP)

🏛️ Imagine the Possibilities

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TITLE Direct Support Professional (DSP), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) Description The Direct Support Professional, DSP at Imagine the Possibilities is instrumental in our mission to empower ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,759 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Albert City, IA

💰 $1,759 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Albert City, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Manufacturing - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be hired fast? We're now hiring immediately for our Manufacturing job in Spencer, Iowa 51301. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $15 - $17/hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

