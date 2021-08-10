Southbank Community Clean Up This Saturday

Community volunteers will join forces this Saturday to help clean up trash and help beautiufy San Marco & Downtown Jacksonville's Southbank neighborhood and the River Walk. Check in will occur at Treaty Oak Park from 9am-11am located at 1123 Prudential Dr. The event is free and is open to the public. All supplies will be provided and there will be prizes for people who find the most trash. Community service hours can also be signed off on for participating in the event.