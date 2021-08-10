Cancel
Women's Health

USPSTF recommends gestational diabetes screening at or after 24 weeks

By Janel Miller
healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said it recommends screening for gestational diabetes in asymptomatic women who have been pregnant for 24 weeks or more. The evidence was insufficient to make a recommendation regarding asymptomatic women who have been pregnant fewer than 24 weeks, the task force said. The B grade and I grade recommendations mirror the 2014 USPSTF statement in this area and are based on a review of 76 studies.

