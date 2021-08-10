Ready for a change? These Sedalia jobs are accepting applications

(SEDALIA, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sedalia.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sedalia:

1. ICU RN

FocusPoint Healthcare

Warrensburg, MO

$4,385 weekly

Full-Time



Intensive Care Unit Nurses needed in Missouri (48 HOUR CONTRACT) Overall Assignment Amount : $57,005 Overall Weekly Amount: $ 4,385 Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13-week assignment Four 12 hour shifts ...

2. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

Fort Transfer

Sedalia, MO

$220,000 yearly

Full-Time



During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

3. Forklift Operator

Cargill

Marshall, MO

$2,800 weekly

Full-Time



Cargill is Now Hiring Forklift Operators in Marshall! RECENT WAGE INCREASE! $18.40 - $19.40/hr! $2,800 Sign-On Bonus Applies Working at Cargill is an opportunity to thrivea place to develop your ...

4. Sales Chat Agent - $24/hr + Uncapped Commission!

Full Potential Solutions

Warrensburg, MO

$80,000 yearly

Full-Time



EARN $24/hour if you join our Pioneer Account! The Sales Chat Agent will perform a range of tasks , 80% of the time agents will assist incoming customers via live chat; 20% of the time they will be ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

Strength Life Insurance

Sedalia, MO

$1,500 weekly

Full-Time



We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Auto Glass Technician

Auto Glass Express

Sedalia, MO

$20 hourly

Full-Time



Auto glass technicians fulfill the need for repairs as small as chips to complete windshield replacements, while maintaining safety effectiveness as to not damage vehicle in the process. Here at Auto ...

7. Driver Helper/Hauler

National Star Services

Warrensburg, MO

$15 hourly

Full-Time



Our client in Warrensburg, MO is seeking a Hauler/ Driver Helper to join their team. 1st shift: 4:00AM- No fixed closing time. Monday through Friday. The candidate will be responsible to help loading ...

8. Crew Member or Sales Associate

Club Car Wash

Sedalia, MO

$15 hourly

Full-Time



COMPANY PROFILE Club Car Wash is one of the fastest growing tunnel car wash companies in the United States. We currently operate 38+ stores throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa and plan to ...

9. Floater Teacher

CENTER FOR HUMAN SERVICES, INC

Sedalia, MO

$14 hourly

Full-Time



DescriptionFloater TeacherPart-timeSedalia, MO SUMMARY: On a daily basis, works with children, teachers, and parents in an effective and developmentally appropriate approach for early childhood ...

10. Pediatric Dentist

Staff Care

Sedalia, MO

$98 daily

Full-Time



General Dentistry opening in Sedalia, Missouri. This and other dentist jobs brought to you by DentistJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Pediatric Dentist StartDate: 10/11/2021Available Shifts