Sedalia, MO

Ready for a change? These Sedalia jobs are accepting applications

Sedalia News Flash
 4 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sedalia.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sedalia:


1. ICU RN

🏛️ FocusPoint Healthcare

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $4,385 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Intensive Care Unit Nurses needed in Missouri (48 HOUR CONTRACT) Overall Assignment Amount : $57,005 Overall Weekly Amount: $ 4,385 Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13-week assignment Four 12 hour shifts ...

2. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

3. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $2,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargill is Now Hiring Forklift Operators in Marshall! RECENT WAGE INCREASE! $18.40 - $19.40/hr! $2,800 Sign-On Bonus Applies Working at Cargill is an opportunity to thrivea place to develop your ...

4. Sales Chat Agent - $24/hr + Uncapped Commission!

🏛️ Full Potential Solutions

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EARN $24/hour if you join our Pioneer Account! The Sales Chat Agent will perform a range of tasks , 80% of the time agents will assist incoming customers via live chat; 20% of the time they will be ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Auto Glass Technician

🏛️ Auto Glass Express

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto glass technicians fulfill the need for repairs as small as chips to complete windshield replacements, while maintaining safety effectiveness as to not damage vehicle in the process. Here at Auto ...

7. Driver Helper/Hauler

🏛️ National Star Services

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client in Warrensburg, MO is seeking a Hauler/ Driver Helper to join their team. 1st shift: 4:00AM- No fixed closing time. Monday through Friday. The candidate will be responsible to help loading ...

8. Crew Member or Sales Associate

🏛️ Club Car Wash

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPANY PROFILE Club Car Wash is one of the fastest growing tunnel car wash companies in the United States. We currently operate 38+ stores throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa and plan to ...

9. Floater Teacher

🏛️ CENTER FOR HUMAN SERVICES, INC

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionFloater TeacherPart-timeSedalia, MO SUMMARY: On a daily basis, works with children, teachers, and parents in an effective and developmentally appropriate approach for early childhood ...

10. Pediatric Dentist

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Sedalia, MO

💰 $98 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Dentistry opening in Sedalia, Missouri. This and other dentist jobs brought to you by DentistJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Pediatric Dentist StartDate: 10/11/2021Available Shifts

ABOUT

With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

