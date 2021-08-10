Cancel
Elk City, KS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Elk City

Posted by 
Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 4 days ago

(ELK CITY, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Elk City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elk City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNR7MN000

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Elk City, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Teams - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,000 Hiring Bonus - $1,500/wk Guaranteed - Home BiWeekly

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Team Drivers with Marten can count on 4,500-5,500 miles a week and an average earnings of $90,000/year or more each! Top earners can earn up to $100,000+.Teams can get home every other week or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Full Stack Developer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Stack Developer If you are a Full Stack Developer with experience, please read on! Based in the beautiful San Francisco, we have grown to have teammates spread across 5 states and 4 countries

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Driver

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $1,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver will be hauling loads with a flatbed trailer, servicing Borger, TX; Longview, TX and Wichita, KS. Schedule: Sunday thru Thursday. Driver home weekly. * Pay: $1,350 + a week * X-Endorsement ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,350+/wk Guaranteed - Home Every Other Week - $1,000 Hiring B...

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. Also, with our weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Chautauqua, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ USA Truck

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $170 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHECK OUT MIDWEST REGIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AT USA TRUCK! $.10 CPM Pay Increase! Earn More With USA Truck! USA Truck Drivers earn up to $0.56 CPM weekly based on experience! We are now hiring Class A CD ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Elk City, KS
12
Followers
176
Post
479
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy