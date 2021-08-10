Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Franklinville

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Franklinville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Franklinville:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,533 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bradford, PA

💰 $2,533 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ARMStaffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Chaplain, Pastor

🏛️ U.S. Army

📍 Houghton, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serve GOD, PEOPLE & your COUNTRY! Military Chaplaincy is where and the you get to NURTURE the living, CARE for the wounded and HONOR the fallen. Answer the CALL today. REGULAR ARMY CHAPLIN Provide ...

4. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Olean General Hospital. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply Today ...

5. Business Development Associate

🏛️ Paul Brown Motors Group

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

- Auto group seeks phone dynamo for position in Business Development Center. individual will be responsible for 100+ phone calls per day to our customer database to share daily information regarding ...

6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,887 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Bradford, PA

💰 $1,887 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy