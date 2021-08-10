Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinville, NY

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Franklinville

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 4 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Franklinville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Franklinville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNR7Jip00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,533 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bradford, PA

💰 $2,533 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ARMStaffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Chaplain, Pastor

🏛️ U.S. Army

📍 Houghton, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serve GOD, PEOPLE & your COUNTRY! Military Chaplaincy is where and the you get to NURTURE the living, CARE for the wounded and HONOR the fallen. Answer the CALL today. REGULAR ARMY CHAPLIN Provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Olean General Hospital. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply Today ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Business Development Associate

🏛️ Paul Brown Motors Group

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

- Auto group seeks phone dynamo for position in Business Development Center. individual will be responsible for 100+ phone calls per day to our customer database to share daily information regarding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Sandusky, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,887 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Bradford, PA

💰 $1,887 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
24
Followers
182
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Franklinville, NY
City
Olean, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Hirschbach Motor Lines#U S Army#People Your Country#Xanitos Inc#Olean General Hospital#Immediate Offers#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay#Drivers Earn#Otr#Home Time#Drivers Avg#Club Staffing Bradford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy